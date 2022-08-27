Two new studies suggest that Covid-19 can trigger inflammatory bowel disease, and people infected with the coronavirus often have diarrhea and abdominal pain.

The first Inflammatory Bowel Diseases study evaluated 3,000 patients with covid who had diarrhea and abdominal pain. The second American Journal of Gastroenterology study presented two cases of healthy adolescents who after being infected with Covid developed Crohn’s disease.

“It is known that the coronavirus infects the gastrointestinal tract, so much so that it is common for patients to manifest symptoms such as diarrhea and nausea. Covid-19 can be a trigger for the exacerbation of symptoms in those who already have the inflammatory disease”, gastroenterologist Rafael Ximines told VivaBem, from Uol.

“We cannot exclude the possibility that these people would develop the disease in the future anyway,” he said.