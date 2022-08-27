Covid-19: first hospitalized patients still show symptoms

Among the first patients hospitalized for covid-19 in Wuhan (China), there at the beginning of the pandemic, 55% still have symptoms today. The information comes from a study published in the scientific journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

The study interviewed 1,200 people, and of that total, 68% had at least one symptom 18 months after discharge. The percentage dropped to 49% at the end of the year, but rose again to 55% in the last review, 24 months after the event.

These people were affected by the Alpha variant of the coronavirus, and as the researchers comment, 25% of them had some sleep disorder, while 12% suffered from total or partial hair loss. Among the 10 most common symptoms, scientists noted disturbances of smell or taste, joint pain, palpitations and dizziness.

According to the article, most symptoms disappear over time, but there are sequelae that increase between the first and second revision. In any case, the scientists comment that such inconsistencies in trends are common in follow-up studies, as some patients change for better or worse between interviews, and questionnaires are administered by different people and methods.

First patients hospitalized for covid-19 still show symptoms (Image: Abdelrahman_El-masry/Envato)

Previously, a study even pointed out that the long covid can have up to 200 associated symptoms. The condition can affect up to 10 systems in the human body, such as the nervous system. In addition, the scientific community has also concluded that a third of the symptoms can affect patients for at least six months.

Scientists still don’t know when these symptoms or sequelae will disappear, but the case of the SARS epidemic in 2002 suggests that symptoms such as chronic fatigue can last four years after hospitalization. This means that there are still studies ahead until we have an answer for the maximum duration of symptoms of covid-19.

Source: The Lancet Respiratory Medicine via O Globo