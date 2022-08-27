Criciúma lineup: Cláudio Tencati assembles an alternative team to face CRB | criciúma

Criciúma will face CRB in the 26th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship with many changes in the starting lineup. According to the technical commission’s planning, the main team faced Nação last Wednesday, in the match that guaranteed access to the state’s elite, and will be spared in the commitment in Maceió.
The measure was also taken with a view to the duel against Grêmio next Tuesday. According to Cláudio Tencati, “the game has a big dimension, and Tigre still hasn’t won one of the big ones in the competition”.
Cláudio Tencati assembles Criciúma team to face CRB — Photo: Celso da Luz/ Criciúma EC Press Office
Cristovam, suspended against Nação, and Marcelo Hermes, spared, are confirmed for this Saturday’s confrontation. Another novelty is the presence among the 11 of Gedeílson, Ítalo and Tony, the last reinforcements hired by the football department.
The likely lineup is: Alisson; Cristovam, Bocanegra, Rayan and Marcelo Hermes; Rômulo, Tony, Gedeilson and Ítalo; Fernando Viana and Caio Dantas.
Caio Dantas will start the Criciúma game — Photo: Celso da Luz/ Criciúma EC Press Office
The ball rolls for CRB x Criciúma this Saturday afternoon, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Alagoas.
Two points separate the teams in the leaderboard. Tigre has 33 and occupies 11th place. The Rooster has 35 and appears in eighth.