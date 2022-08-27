Cruzeiro gets suspensive effect, and Pezzolano released after expulsions

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Coach Paulo Pezzolano, from Cruzeiro, during training at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte

Cruzeiro obtained suspensive effect for the conviction of coach Paulo Pezzolano in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). With this, the commander will be able to be on the sidelines of the field until the Plenary Judgment, which has no date set to take place. The Fox had entered with a request on the night of this Monday (25).

Even with the suspension effect, the coach will not command Cruzeiro this Friday (26), at 9:30 pm, against Nutico, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte. That’s because the Uruguayan will face automatic suspension for being sent off in the 2-2 draw with Grmio, last Sunday (21), at Arena, in Porto Alegre.

With the suspension of the sentence, Pezzolano will be able to return to command the celestial team against Sampaio Corra, on August 30 (Tuesday), at 7 pm, at Castelo, in So Lus, in Maranho.

This entire process is due to the conviction made by the STJD on Wednesday (24). The coach was punished with three games of suspension for expulsions against CSA, for Serie B in the Brazilian Championship, and Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil. A game j has been fulfilled.

expelled

In the 3-0 defeat by Fluminense, in Mineiro, Pezzolano received “scoldings” from referee Raphael Claus before being sent off, in the 42nd minute. Cruzeiro, in a move in which the ball hit the arm of defender Manoel, from the tricolor.

In the 1-1 draw between CSA and Cruzeiro, at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, referee Flvio Rodrigues de Souza reported several insults by Paulo Pezzolano. He also said he was threatened by the Uruguayan, who was sent off in the first half of the match valid for the 19th round of Serie B.