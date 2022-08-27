Cruzeiro has Wesley Gasoline and striker back to face Nutico

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Martn Varini will be the captain of Cruzeiro against Nutico; Pezzolano is suspended for sending off against Grmio Cruzeiro will have changes for the game against Nutico, this Friday (26), at 9:30 pm, at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Paulo Pezzolano, who is suspended for being sent off in the 2-2 draw with Grmio, last Sunday (21), decided to promote Wesley Gasolina on the right wing and striker Edu in the attack. On the bench, the Uruguayan will be replaced by his assistant, Martn Varini.

The celestial team was selected to face Nutico with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina, Neto Moura, Filipe Machado and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor and Edu.

The midfielders Chay, suspended for the third yellow card, and Daniel Jr, with physical wear, lack the celestial team in Horto.

Serie B leader, with 54 points, Cruzeiro has a 16 advantage over Londrina, 5th place, first team outside the G4.

Timbu, in turn, had just 21 points in the entire competition, the bottom of the table and fighting against relegation Series C. Against Raposa, the team will have the debut of coach Dado Cavalcanti, who replaced Elano.