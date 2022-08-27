Cruzeiro thrashes Náutico for the Série, and Edu scores again

Cruzeiro made another victim playing in Belo Horizonte. Today (26), at Arena Independência, for the 26th round of Série B do Brasileiro, the celestial team thrashed Náutico 4-0, with goals from Edu, Eduardo Brock, Lincoln and Jajá. The night was special, especially for Edu, who overcame a 13-game absence without scoring for the team.

With the result, Cruzeiro reached 57 points and remains more leader than ever in Serie B. Náutico, on the other hand, is parked in the lantern, with 21 points.

Cruzeiro returns to the field on Tuesday (30), against Sampaio Corrêa, in Castelão, at 19:00 (Brasília time). On the other hand, Náutico faces CSA, on the same day, at 9:30 pm, at Rei Pelé.

Cruzeiro’s first stifling period

Cruzeiro started on top of Náutico and dominated the actions in practically the entire stage. In the final 15 minutes, the Pernambuco team tried to balance the actions, came to scare in two bids, but they were not enough for Timbu to score.

It did, but it didn’t work

At 11, Cruzeiro scored for the first time, but it didn’t count. Lucas Oliveira sent it to the back of the net, after losing and winning inside the area. However, the VAR reviewed the play and noticed Eduardo Brock in an irregular position at the beginning of the play.

Get out, Zica!

In the 24th minute, however, Edu put Cruzeiro ahead. The striker scored with a header, in the middle of the defense, after a perfect cross by Zé Ivaldo. With the goal, he ended a fast of 13 games without scoring for the team.

Nautical tries to react

At 47, Náutico tried to react. Souza took a dangerous free kick that required a good save from Rafael Cabral. The goalkeeper clapped and caught the attention of his teammates.

cruise expands

Raposa followed well in the second half and was rewarded in the 20th minute of the second half. After a corner kick, Zé Ivaldo turned his head to Brock. The defender headed for the nets and increased the score.

Penalty and triumphant return of Jajá

At 35, Lincoln scored his first goal with the Cruzeiro shirt. The player converted the penalty scored after João Lucas touched the ball with his hand. The celestial striker stopped and sent low in the left corner of goalkeeper Bruno. Already. at 42, Jajá closed the account on his return after almost two months away recovering from injury.

Cruzeiro’s game: speed through the wing

Cruzeiro had the main actions of the game and a lot of participation from Matheus Bidu and Wesley Gasolina on the sides of the field. With Edu’s return to the starting lineup, the players bet on crosses in the area for the striker as a reference.

The Náutico game: bet on the counterattack

Needing a positive result against the championship leader, Náutico did not face Cruzeiro with an open chest at Independência. The team tried to bet on counterattacks from Cruzeiro’s mistakes, but had few opportunities in the game.

The best: Zé Ivaldo

The defender had direct participation in the two goals of Raposa. He crossed for Edu in the first and fixed for Brock in the second, fulfilling well not only his function in the celestial defense.

The worst: John Paul

The player went to the shower early after a tough foul on Luvannor. He took the straight red after hitting the Cruzeiro striker with his arm and left Náutico with a minus for about 20 minutes.

DATASHEET:

CRUISE 4 x 0 NAUTICAL

Competition: 26th round of Serie B

Date: August 26, 2022 (Friday)

Location and time: Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG), at 21:30 (from Brasília)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (FIFA-PR)

Auxiliaries: Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR) and Lilian da Silva Fernandes Bruno (RJ)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Yellow cards: Jobson, Jean Carlos, João Lucas (Nautical)

Red card: John Paul (Nautical)

goals: Edu, (24 – 1Q), Eduardo Brock, Lincoln (35 – 2Q) and Jajá (43- 2Q) (Cruise)

CRUISE: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock (Rafa Silva); Wesley Gasolina (Geovane), Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Luvannor (Jajá) and Edu (Daniel Jr). Coach: Martin Varini

NAUTICAL: Bruno; Anilson, Maurício, João Paulo and João Lucas; Jóbson, Thomaz (Victor Ferraz), Souza (Wellington) and Jean Carlos (Pedro Vitor); Júlio Vítor (Everton Brito) and Kieza (Julio). Technician: Dado Cavalcanti