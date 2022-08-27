Daniel’s show warmed Lucia’s heart, who lost 4 loves in her life – Fun

At the age of 77, Lúcia cried when she saw her idol up close and remembered her daughters who died

No one was more emotional at the show of country singer Daniel, on Thursday night (25), in Bonito, than Lúcia Araújo, 77 years old. The retiree cried in almost every song. “It is the love of my life”, justified the resident of Bonito.

Lucia has already lost count of how many times she has watched Daniel live, but she is proud to say that it was “many times”.

Holding two DVDs in her hands, signed by the singer in 2006, she sang and danced with enviable energy.

Then Lúcia opened her heart about why she couldn’t hold back her emotion during another performance by the sertanejo. “Do you know why I cry? I cry because when I came to his show, I had my daughter and she died,” she recalled with emotion.

Lucia was a mother twice. The first daughter died at the age of 3. The second left in 2021, a victim of covid-19, as well as Lucia’s sister and nephew. “It was very sad. The heart was empty,” she blurted out.

But last night, despite her tears, Lucia returned home with a warm heart. “He [Daniel] fills my heart, which misses my daughters a lot”, he concluded.

And that’s how Lúcia sang all the songs and enjoyed another show by Daniel until the last minutes.

The Bonito Winter Festival schedule continues this Friday. Check out the attractions here.

Lucia sang and cried in almost every song. (Photo: Thaila Torres)

Lúcia took her autographed DVDs to Daniel’s concert. (Photo: Thaila Torres)

