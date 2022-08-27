Daniel’s wife poses with her daughters and vents

Daniel’s wife poses next to her daughters and reveals she misses the time that doesn’t come back

The dancer Aline from Paduasinger’s wife Daniel, used social networks to show a beautiful record with her daughters. Celebrities are proud dads of three beautiful little girls. The firstborn Lara is 12 years old, Luiza is the middle child and is 10 years old, and the youngest Olivia was born on January 28 this year. The little baby turned six months old at the end of July.

With the oldest daughters already grown, both the countryman and the dancer are rediscovering fatherhood and enjoying all the experiences of having a baby in the family again. In fact, this was the topic that Aline addressed with fans on her profile on social networks. Be present and accompany every second of the heiresses’ growth.

the wife of Daniel he usually shares with internet users several moments with his daughters and with his family. She recently published an adorable record of her baby girl. The little girl turned on the cuteness meter as she appeared with her little eyes glazed over the lens of Mom’s camera. In the caption, the artist wished “good morning”, in Spanish for internet users.

On the night of this Thursday (25), the dancer returned to use social networks and showed a click next to her daughters. In the images the mother appears together with Lara and Luiza still very small in a moment of cuddle between mother and daughters. In the caption the wife of Daniel said he misses when his two daughters were younger.

“Today I woke up missing the moments that my girls lived with me. I know that we mothers raise our children for the world, praying that their world will be very close to ours! Time passes quickly, but the pride of seeing the amazing people they are becoming only increases”, concluded Aline.

