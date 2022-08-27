Datena has leaked audio while cursing live team at Band: “Mané, it was me here”

Datena has audio leaked during Brasil Urgente while cursing his team live on the news broadcast by Band

Datena returned to the spotlight this Friday afternoon (26), during another edition of Brazil Urgent in the band. It turns out that the journalist had his audio leaked just as he was detonating his co-workers in the studios of the São Paulo broadcaster.

In short, after the airing of the headline of a routine story, a merchandising went on the air, but with the audio of the journalist’s microphone open to the viewers. In addition to the anchor being cut live, advertising was also interrupted and muted to viewers.

“My friend, let me see how the weather is there… No. Dude! It was me here…”, Datena said, unaware that he was being heard by the audience. Seconds later, he complained again about his collaborators, stressing about the serious mistake that had just been made.

“Merchandising came out without sound. Nobody tells me anything here. I just wanted to know what happened. No sound is useless because you can’t dub anyone. Instead of us stopping playing, let’s do the serious thing, otherwise everything goes wrong”complained the band’s contractor.

“Okay?added the journalist.

IMPROPER CONTENT

During the Brazil Urgent this Friday (19), José Luiz Datena was surprised to vascular the messages he received on his cell phone. That’s because, while he was live at the Band attraction, the veteran was surprised by a candidate for the 2022 elections sending him electoral material.

“Come on? I don’t understand. Do you want me to talk about you as a candidate? What I have to say about you is not good. I don’t understand why you sent this picture here. Want to make fun of me? Fuck you! “, complained the presenter.