Day Metal is overshadowed by pop and may have days numbered

Text by: Gabriela Marqueti

In its first edition since 2019, the Rock In Rio 2022 surprised heavy music fans by announcing that Metal Day tickets had been the last to sell out – both overall as in the extraordinary sale. The news came as a shock, especially since in its previous edition, the Day of Metal was the first to sell all the tickets and bringing the same headliner from 2022 – Iron Maiden.

Much has already been speculated about the cause of the delay in selling tickets. In episode #345, the podcast of wikimetal discussed a number of possible reasons, ranging from a certain repetitiveness of attractions to the passage of the bands through other cities in Brazilwhich would take some of the focus off Rio de Janeiro. To all these answers, there is also another one that is a little simpler: heavy music is competing with pop music.

Pop attractions began to receive greater prominence at Rock In Rio from 2001, when the festival brought giant names such as N’sync and Britney Spears for the so-called “teen night”. This edition was also marked by a big boycott of national bands promoted by O rappaCidade Negra, Raimundos, Charlie Brown Jr., skank and Jota Quest. The artists claimed bad conditions of structure and payment. At the time, it was determined by the G1 that a fee of 20 thousand would have been offered to each of these attractions, while Sandy & Juniorfor example – one of the biggest names in pop at the time – would have received 100,000.

In an interview for the G1 in 2019, the producer of Rock In Rio, Roberta Medina, pointed to the 2001 edition as a turning point for the event to invest in a new audience and a new format. With the large number of young people attracted by the “teen night”, the event’s organization saw an opportunity to transform Rock In Rio into an attractive festival beyond music, not only opening more space for artists who are successful with the teen audience , as well as implementing attractions in the City of Rock such as Ferris wheel and zip line.

“With that day in 2001, we began to see that we could welcome another audience”he explained. “The evolution of Cidade do Rock and the investments of recent years have brought changes in the behavior of the audience and the public profile.”

The turn of Rock In Rio to a festival with more pop than rock face took place gradually and could be perceived more strongly now in the 2022 edition. Since 2011, when the festival became an event that happens every two two years, the line-up sought to mix popular attractions, but most of the dates were still taken by rock, hard rock and metal names. In the current edition, however, four of the seven nights are occupied by pop artists, being led by Justin BieberColdplayDua Lipa and Post Malone. In addition to these names, there are also Demi Lovato, Jessie J, Camila Cabello and more. But how did we get here?

Pop x rock: a matter of profit

In the 2013 editionthe three dates that sold out the fastest were those of Beyonce, Bon Jovi and Iron Maiden – the demand was so high that the sales site was overloaded. Already in 2015the fastest sale was on the days of Rihanna and Queen + Adam Lambert. O Metallicawho was the great headliner of the Metal Day, was not on the lantern, but was one of the last, along with the system of a Down. The last day to sell out was the one commanded by Slipknot and Faith No More.

The 2017 edition, in turn, drew attention due to the absence of a true Metal Day. The headliners that headlined the heaviest nights were Bon JoviRed Hot Chili PeppersAerosmithThe Who and Armas e Rosas (co-headliners). The day of the Chili Peppers – which would also have the alternative rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars – was one of the fastest to sell out, but Aerosmith came in last along with, surprisingly, Justin Timberlake. Perhaps this absence of strong metal attractions is what has motivated the best seller of 2019when Iron Maiden returned to the line-up as headliner and performed on the same day as Scorpions.

Analyzing the attractions of the last five editions of Rock In Rio, it is possible to say that rock, hard rock and alternative rock bands have always occupied most of the line-up, and even metal has had its years of glory and high representation. Comparing sales with those of pop artists, however, nowadays can prove to be somewhat unfair, especially given the high demand these names represent in a very short time. The 2022 edition, for example, sold out Justin Bieber’s night out in just 12 minutes, while Iron Maiden took about a week to sell out – a phenomenon that until then was quite unusual.

It’s important to consider a few factors before we determine sales success or failure based on how long it takes to sell out. Currently, especially with the logic of demand for streaming, it is common to evaluate the success of a product by considering how fast it sells or is consumed by its audience. The pop audience, however, is one that is normally immersed in a real “fever” shared by other fans of their favorite artists, and, especially with the arrival of streaming, is already used to a quick and effective logic of buying/selling/consumption and repetition. On the other hand, it is a fact that the search for Metal Day was not so much.

Another factor to be pointed out is that pop attractions often sell tickets even to those who are not passionate fans of the artist in question. Names like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and even Post Malone are an attraction for the masses because they are great phenomena in themselves, and also because they occupy a lot of a space in which metal loses out: radio. Popular rock bands such as Guns ‘N’ Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers manage to attract a single audience by having hits that have already appeared on the charts, but names like Iron Maiden and dream theater lose the advantage of the general public and end up relegated to a very specific fanbase.

Pop names that appeal to young and adult audiences are able to draw crowds to festivals and also quietly sell out shows in other cities in Brazil. The most notable – and also, perhaps, the most shocking – example is that of the band Coldplay, which sold out no less than six dates at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, with a capacity for 40 thousand people. Meanwhile, without the appeal of radio and streaming, traditional metal attractions are becoming increasingly dependent on their loyal fans, and find it difficult to renew their audience. Dream Theater, for example, despite being one of the biggest names in progressive metal, continues with tickets on sale for their concert in São Paulo at Tokio Marine Hall, with a capacity for 4 thousand people.

Within a capitalist logic, of course, profit speaks louder. And while pop artists aren’t necessarily making more money than rock, they’re definitely doing it faster. Rock bands that appeal to younger audiences are likely to be more likely to stay in later line-ups. the day of green Dayfor example, which brings together the fall out Boy, sold out not long after Dua Lipa, more than an hour after sales began. And while Guns ‘N’ Roses was a little slower, taking almost 5 hours, there’s no doubt that the presence of the rookies of the Måneskin was attractive to many.

How to defend, then, from a profit point of view, the presence of Iron Maiden as headliner, if the band took a week to sell out, while Coldplay closed the account in 27 minutes? As happened in 2019, a line-up with more options and more space for rock and metal has already proven that it can, yes, draw large audiences, but it is also interesting to put into perspective that year’s pop headliners (Drake and P!nk) were not as strong as other names that have passed or will pass through Rock In Rio.

As the co-founder of wikimetalDaniel Dystyler, pointed out in his last text of our column in Omelet, metal fans seem to have created for themselves an Olympus of untouchable and irreplaceable bands that ends up raising important questions about the future of metal. Despite the accusations that Rock In Rio would always be repeating the same heavy attractions, the public is unhappy when they don’t find any of the big names at the festival, as it was in 2017. The big problem is: these big names in metal are few and should become increasingly scarce now that some bands are shutting down and others have members at an advanced age. All this would make it even more difficult to rotate attractions at a festival like Rock In Rio.

Taking into account the estimated time of ticket sales, it is possible to speculate that Rock In Rio will continue to follow the trend of becoming an increasingly younger festival and granting even less space to veteran heavy metal fans. It is likely that the event will not completely shed its rock origins, but it may be that the organization invests in younger and more appealing faces to the general public. the Italians of Måneskin, for example, may even return to the festival as headliners depending on the future of their career. Another alternative would be to bring a bit of rock through well-known pop attractions, as Lollapalooza Brazil 2022 when inviting Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly.

With the flirtation that the mainstream currently sees of pop artists investing in heavier sounds and hardcore artists making pop partnerships, the problem seems to be easy to solve, creating a marriage between the two genres that would be quite convenient for Rock In Rio. For fans of traditional metal, however, it remains to try to keep up with their competitors in pop and invest in faster ticket purchases or see their favorite artists being less and less valued. As a genre of outsiders, metal still resists, but it’s no use trying to fool yourself: its permanence in major mixed-genre festivals is only guaranteed as long as it makes a profit.

TO LISTEN

To complement what you have just read, in episode #345 of the Wikimetal podcast, our newsroom sought to answer an intriguing question: Does the Rock In Rio festival devalue rock and metal or is the problem with the public?

The site team met to talk about some central points of this discussion, as the Metal Day delay in selling out all tickets in this editionthe output of megadeth of the line-up and the comments of Wikibrothers and Wikisisters on the subject.

Watch us on YouTube or listen now through Spotify.

WIKIMETAL RECOMMEND

Do you already know the band that will open Iron Maiden shows in Brazil? This is the Swedish group avatar. Formed in 2001 in the city of Gothenburg, Avatar brings a sound between metal and melodic death metal. The group has released eight studio albums so far, including the critically acclaimed Hunter Gathererfrom 2020.

Among Avatar’s main references are classic rock n’ roll names such as The Beatles and Ozzy Osbournein addition to metal The Haunted, In Flames, Dark Tranquility and Rammstein. And of course Iron Maiden.

With the band coming to Brazil, Wikimetal’s newsroom prepared an exclusive playlist with the best sound from Avatar for you to meet the band! You can check out the selection on Spotify and clicking here you can also find it on Deezer.

About Wikimetal

Founded in 2011, Wikimetal has become the largest portal for own content in the rock and heavy metal segment in the country. Updated daily with news, quizzes, polls, texts, interviews and concert coverage, the portal seeks to inform the public about the musical world in addition to presenting a vision of how music is placed in our society.