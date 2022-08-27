Default can cause losses of up to BRL 7.8 billion for retailers

Business

Large retailers such as Assaí (ASAI3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Renner (LREN3) have increased their provision for losses with default by consumers. The information is from Valor Econômico.

According to a survey carried out by the newspaper, in the balance sheets of the ten largest publicly traded networks, there were R$ 7.79 billion in provisions for default from January to June, an increase of almost 22% compared to the R$ 6.4 billion recorded at the end of last year and 42.2% above the amount calculated from January to June 2021.

The weight of provisions bad debts went from 4% total net revenue of the companies analyzed in the middle of 2021 to 4.92% this year – in December, the value was 3.9%.

According to a survey by the newspaper Valor Econômico, 12.5% ​​was the share of retail in total debt by segment in the country in June.

The default rate of Brazilians in the acquisition of goods went from 3.69% to 4.71% in the period of one year, reflecting a country with deteriorating income and escalating inflation.

Check out the change in the provision for doubtful accounts at companies from January to June, versus a year earlier:

According to economists consulted by the newspaper, there is no risk to the financial health of companies, as was seen in the late 1990s, as the granting credit is more controlled and there is more cash available.

The biggest impact, however, can be small and medium chains that are outside the market’s radar.

How does the default provision work?

At provisions for losses they work as a reducing account of the asset, as they affect the accounts receivable line and still have a direct effect on the company’s cash flow and profit/loss ratio.

In accounting terms, the loss is considered a commercial expense — when the network considers that the consumer will not pay, it provisions this loss and follows specific criteria for this, even if it still tries to receive the funds.

One debt overdue for more than 180 days is already considered in the account.

The survey shows a greater inflow of new losses than payments on arrears being made.

From January to June, the ten companies added provisions for default in the amount of R$ 1.59 billion and around R$ 1.1 billion came out in the form of “reversion” in the same period, which causes a deficit of R$ 500 million.