Defeat for Ituano generates protests and screams for Renato Gaúcho

The search for recovery was present in Grêmio’s first demonstration after today’s defeat (26) against Ituano, at Arena, for the 26th round of Serie B. It was Villasanti who was responsible for speaking on behalf of the group while the crowd protested. Screams for Renato Gaúcho and curses echoed in the stadium and the scorer appealed for union for recovery.

“We are together. We have to recover. Things are going wrong and we have to be together to get out of this phase”, summed up the Paraguayan.

On the field, Grêmio could not pierce Ituano’s defense at home. It was the third match without a win in Serie B. And the worst came in the 41st minute of the second half, when Lucas Dias put it in the net and turned the tie – which would already be bitter – into a defeat.

If at the end of the first half there were boos, the atmosphere was tense after the visiting goal. Screams for Renato Gaúcho took over the stadium. The greatest idol in Grêmio’s history was coach in a series of recent achievements of the team, and left before the fall to Serie B. Today Portaluppi is without a club.

Then Roger Machado was targeted. The coach heard cursing from those present. To complete the catastrophic atmosphere, the traditional chant “team without shame” ended the protest activity.

The fans’ reactions are a reflection of the Grêmio moment. The team stopped with 44 points in the classification and could even lose the third place in Serie B to Vasco, if the Cariocas beat Bahia on Sunday (28). Luckily, fifth place is still far away. They are six points away for Londrina.