Defending the SUS means talking openly about its problems and its virtues – 08/27/2022

The other day, I was talking to a friend about some treatment I was doing through the SUS, and that soon it could be the case of depending on the public health system given the prohibitive price of medical plans. This triggered a very nice conversation about the problems and virtues of the SUS and how we need to stop romanticizing discourses about public health. So I decided to make these reflections.

The pandemic showed the importance of SUS in carrying out mass vaccination campaigns for various diseases, which were successful despite anti-vaccine discourses and contrary to scientific advances. It also showed the ills of the public system, such as the little importance given by political discourse to the efficient management of resources and the prioritization of life.

It’s raining in the wet talking about the chronic problems of care in public health facilities: precarious facilities, improvisation, teams deprived of materials and unprepared, delay in care given the high demand… public resource brings a lack of medicines and precarious care, and those who use little think that everything is fine, because there is a vaccine at the clinic. SUS is much more than that.

Defending the SUS is also talking openly about its problems and its virtues, seeking solutions to make it better. Fighting the bad public manager should be paramount for all those people who use public health facilities.

The political discourse of privatizing the SUS brings with it a lack of knowledge (or is it a lack of nature?) about its importance. This was a conquest of much struggle and its defense mainly benefits the most needy people, who cannot afford the abusive prices of health plans and private laboratories. Fighting for quality care in the public network should be the priority of any politician concerned with the people, so that everyone can have good health and contribute to the development of the country.