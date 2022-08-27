Deflation should not cause a drop in interest rates, says Campos Neto

Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank
José Cruz/Agência Brasil

Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank

The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday (26th) that the July deflation and the August preview are a reflection of the tax cut promoted by the federal government, and not the increase in the basic interest rate. fees.

Since the middle of last year, the Selic has risen from 2% to 13.75%, but, according to Campos Neto, it should only have increased prices in the next 12 to 18 months.

“Much of the work that has been done has not yet had an impact. The Central Bank window, everything I do, starts to be done between 12 and 18 months. always send a message that we are vigilant”, he said.

Even so, he made a point of praising the efforts of the Planalto and the Ministry of Economy, despite stressing that “he will not let his guard down”.

“We have a duty not to let our guard down, we obviously celebrate the improvement, understanding that it has an effect on what was done by the government and there is a big challenge ahead,” he said.

On the rise in interest rates, he also pointed out that Brazil was ahead of the rest of the world, and should see interest reductions even before other countries.

“Brazil came out ahead, I would say faster, more aggressive work. Today the market understands that a large part of the world still needs to raise interest rates. interest rates in the next six months and next year are already falling”, he said.

According to the Focus report, which gathers market projections for the main economic indicators, the Selic should end 2022 at 13.75% and fall to 11% at the end of 2023.



