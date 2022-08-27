Despite general deflation, personal care and cleaning products skyrocket

Among the groups that continue with rising prices — despite the general deflation of 0.73% in August, as measured by the IBGE’s National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) —, two categories of essential products accumulate relevant highs: that of personal hygiene and that of cleaning products.

Deflation? More than 130 prices surveyed by the IBGE accumulate a rise of more than 10% in one year

Data from the IPCA-15 of August, which measured the inflation between the 15th of July and the 15th of Augustshow that, in the year, cleaning products rose almost triple the general index: from January to August, the accumulated variation of all items surveyed was 5.02%, while the increase in cleaning products was still highest: 13.05%.

In the period, the item that increased the most was the washing powder, with an accumulated increase of 17.66%. Then appear the fabric softener and bleachwith an increase of 12.90%.

Considering only the monthly variation, the increase in these items was 1.62%. Detergent was 1.78% more expensive, while washing powder rose 1.98%. Softeners and bleaches increased 2.02%, and multipurpose cleaners rose 2.24%.

The Brazilian Association of Hygiene, Cleaning and Sanitizing Products Industry (Abipla), which represents the sector, attributes the high prices to transport costs, due to diesel and electricity, the main input in manufacturing, for example. , of chlorine. In addition, imports of raw materials also weigh heavily, mainly in products such as fabric softener and washing powder.

— We had a very satisfactory production in 2020 and 2021, but without replacing inflation. This year, there was no other way, we had to replace it,” said Paulo Engler, executive director of Abipla.

It saw? Bolsonaro celebrated deflation in JN, but in Marechal Hermes fries trader turns around in the 30s to dribble high prices

According to him, imported reagents used to clean the production line and test the products were also more expensive, in addition to packaging, such as cardboard, used to package the soap powder and box the products for transport:

“We imagine that all this has passed. We have seen the reduction of energy and also of diesel. So, we are optimistic about the semester and the stabilization of prices. We do not see other replacements until the end of the year.

A diarist for two years, Tiago Haka, 35, says that clients for whom he cleans have complained about the prices of some products and looked for alternatives:

– Some ask for guidance and are exchanging some products that are liquid for pasty, for example, and even for products of inferior brands, but which are more affordable. If they used to buy a high-end detergent, now they are buying a second or third line. Others, instead of using fabric softener, are putting alcohol vinegar and a little scented disinfectant on their clothes.

soap shoots

Personal hygiene items also became more expensive. In the month, the increase was 1.03%. Skin care products were up 2.9%, while soaps were up 2.5%.

Between January and August, the accumulated increase in the group was 11.85%. The main villain was soaps, which rose 20.95%, while skin care products were 18.48% more expensive, and perfumes, 15%.

Researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundação Getulio Vargas (Ibre/FGV), economist Matheus Peçanha says that the main factors that explain the rise in these products are outside the country, depending on imported raw materials and in conflicts, such as war in Ukraine and tensions between China and Taiwan.

— These products are part of a long production chain, and depend on high value-added inputs and international exchange rates, due to the importation of raw materials. All of this impacts consumer prices – analyzed Peçanha: – Our cost inflation has been on the radar for two years and has not let up. Even with the overall index falling, only three groups fell. In such a context, the more dependent you are on global chains, the more you are subject to this cost inflation, which impacts all segments of the chain.

Like Abipla, the Brazilian Association of the Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics Industry (Abihpec) attributed the increases in the sector to more expensive inputs, especially imported ones and those that went through times of scarcity, such as animal tallow, used in the production of some soaps, for example.

“In 2021, there was no room to pass on price, as the consumer continued with his growing and committed monthly expense. The current situation (2022) is different, there is a certain ‘income breather’ with deflation in some items”, said the company. entity, in note.