Different moment and new faces: what has changed in Botafogo since the victory over Flamengo in the 1st round | botafogo

Botafogo meets Flamengo again this Sunday (28), at 18:00, at Nilton Santos, 113 days after the classic of the first round in which it came out with the victory over the rival in Brasília. In front of their fans, which should fill the alvinegra house, the team hopes to resume against the rival the positive sequence it needs to breathe further from the Z-4.

The 19 rounds that separate the two clashes were turbulent for Botafogo. In a large part of the championship, the team suffered with an average of seven absences per match, had to improvise a game system that does not have the sympathy of Castro – with a line of three defenders of origin -, was eliminated by América-MG in the Copa do Brasil conceded five goals in both games and arrives for Sunday’s classic with a sequence of four games without a win.

But there was also something to celebrate on this path, such as good performances against Atlético-MG, Santos and Athletico-PR, considered the best of the team in the season. The unforeseen also gave rise to Jeffinho, who has been the best of the team, even if the score has not been favorable.

In the fifth round, when the first confrontation took place, there was still a lot of expectation and curiosity about the ideas of Luís Castro, who had just completed a month ahead of the alvinegro technical command. Now, the Portuguese coach’s project has been underway for longer, but it still oscillates between ups and downs – which leaves open which Botafogo will take the field on Sunday.

In the first classic of the Brasileirão, for example, the team still suffered from shortages due to lack of option in the squad – which today, after the second transfer window of the year, is no longer a reality. In Brasília, Kanu was still the holder on the right side of Botafogo’s defense, Daniel Borges was improvised on the left side, Oyama played alongside Tchê Tchê, and Sauer excited as a side striker.

Botafogo in May: Gatito; Saravia, Kanu, Cuesta and Daniel Borges; Oyama, Tchê Tchê and Lucas Fernandes; Gustavo Sauer, Victor Sa and Erison.

More than three months later, the lack on the left-back was filled with the arrival of Marçal, who took over the position since he arrived. Kanu lost space to Philipe Sampaio, who disputes position with Adryelson, reinforcement of the last window. Sauer spends a long time in the medical department, but his absence is hardly noticed, given Jeffinho’s good performances.

In midfield, Eduardo arrived to keep Lucas Fernandes company in the movement and creation of the team. Tchê Tchê has been playing in a more defensive role, manning the alvinegra defense. At the front, there is also a new face: Junior Santos, who debuted with a goal in the last round, against Juventude.

This Sunday’s likely Botafogo: Gatito; Saravia (Rafael), Philipe Sampaio (Adryelson), Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Victor Sá and Junior Santos.

Davi Barros analyzes clash between Botafogo x Flamengo

Another reinforcement – but, in this case, that comes from the medical department – is the presence of Rafael. The right-back had been injured in the first game of the season. In May, in the first match with Flamengo, he was in the initial phase of recovery. Now, he competes with Saravia for a spot on Castro’s team.

With new faces in all sectors regarding the victory over Flamengo in the first round, Botafogo hopes to resume good moments to distance itself from the Z-4. Today, the team has four points more than Avaí, the team that opens the sticking zone.

For the confrontation, Castro will not have the author of the alvinegro goal over the rival. Erison treats left ankle injury and will hardly be related. Thus, Junior Santos must be kept in attack.

