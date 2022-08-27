Dollar and stocks fall after speech by Fed chairman

Both the commercial dollar and the Ibovespa main index of the B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, fell today. The American currency retreated 0.67% and was quoted at R$ 5.078. The Stock Exchange closed the session at 112,298.86 points, down 1.09%.

The scenario was impacted by the speech of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States. He said today that the US economy will need tight monetary policy “for a while” to control inflation.

Shortly after Powell’s statement, the dollar fluctuated a lot, but confirmed the low throughout the afternoon.

The real was the best global performance currency in this session and was accompanied, albeit at some distance, by Latin American pairs such as the Chilean peso and the Peruvian sol.

In the general scenario, however, the dollar continues to lose strength against the real. In the weekly variation, the currency retreated 1.08%, in the monthly, 1.20% and in the annual, 8.32%.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Stock market drops more than 1%

In the weekly variation, the Ibovespa rose 0.72%, in the monthly variation, it fell 0.41% and in the annual variation, it increased 7.13%.

For the second day in a row, Alpargatas (ALPA4), the brand that controls Havaianas, had the biggest increase, shooting 7.66%. It was followed by Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3), with an increase of 3.22%, and Cielo (CIEL3), with an increase of 1.90%.

At the other end, the Natura group (NTCO3) was the one that fell the most by 6.55%. Then comes Usiminas (USIM5), with a drop of 6.35%. Yesterday, energy companies had already stood out negatively. Completing the trio of the biggest casualties is Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSNA3), which dropped 5.89%.

*With Reuters