Dollar price soars in Venezuela

The dollar rose again in Venezuela. In the past five days, the bolivar has lost a fifth of its value against the US currency, a rise that has set off alarm bells in the inflationary country.

The official rate jumped from 6.18 bolivars to the dollar last Monday to 7.85 bolivars today, with the national currency devaluing 21.07%.

The price on the parallel market – a reference in the midst of exchange controls in place since 2003, yesterday surpassed the barrier of 9 bolivars per dollar, retreating in recent hours, after an “exchange intervention”, as the Central Bank calls currency injections in the market. made by the State to contain the fees.

Retired Solaida Romero, 72, felt the blow in her pocket. “It’s all very expensive. It’s for crying,” she lamented her.

With constant injections of foreign exchange into banks, the government of President Nicolás Maduro had maintained some stability in rates in recent months, after the bolivar depreciated by 76% in 2021 and by more than 95% each year between 2018 and 2020.

Although Venezuela still suffers from one of the highest inflations in the world, price growth had slowed, in an economy where the dollar began to circulate freely in 2019, after 15 years.

Venezuelan inflation in the first half was 48.4%, according to the country’s Central Bank (BCV). It was 130,000% in 2018, 9,585% in 2019, 3,000% in 2020 and 686% in 2021. The rise in the dollar generates nervousness, with Venezuelans looking for a safe haven for their money, which increases the demand for foreign exchange.

“It is a self-fulfilling prophecy”, commented José Manuel Puente, a professor at the Institute of Higher Administration Studies (Iesa): “I buy dollars because the bolivar will depreciate, and it depreciates because I buy dollars.”

– More bolivars, less dollars –

Experts differ. The state last week honored expired labor commitments after mass protests by public servants, but it did so by issuing bolivars and, in turn, reduced its supply of dollars on the foreign exchange market. The system for allocating foreign exchange to banks has also changed, with auctions replacing direct shares for sale.

“There was an expansion of the monetary base, which coincided with a change in policy”, pointed out Henkel García, director of Albusdata. This base, which comprises the mass of bolivars in circulation and in the Central Bank’s reserves, grew 36.2% last week.

– Overvaluation –

Experts such as José Manuel Puente consider that, with rates “artificially tied”, there is an overvaluation of the bolivar, which, sooner or later, would translate into an unsustainable exchange rate.

The situation led to a sharp rise in prices in dollars, from 40% in 2021 and 34% in the first half of 2022, estimated the consultancy Ecoanalitica.

Without disclosing values, the BCV admitted that it made 40 “interventions” this year. This was possible, according to Puente, due to a “petrodollar cannon shot” resulting from the increase in crude oil prices due to the war in Ukraine, despite the crisis in the Venezuelan oil industry, whose production is 700,000 barrels a day, five times lower. than 15 years ago.