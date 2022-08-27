Doogee S89 Pro with 12,000mAh battery and 65W charging on offer – All in Tech

Raju Singh

The Doogee S89 series has finally started selling at a discount. According to the company, it is the first rugged smartphone on the market to support 65W super fast charging. As a result, it manages to fill the 12,000 mAh battery in just two hours.

About construction, the S89 series features a 6.3-inch LCD panel with high resolution Full HD+. On cameras, the entry model includes a 48MP main lens, while the Pro sports a more powerful 64MP sensor. In both cases, there is a 20MP night vision camera and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Another highlight of the smartphone is its RGB light effect on the back, which allows you to customize a color for each desired function. There’s also a Helio P90 chipset alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native space. Also, it includes more highlights like IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810H and Android 12 protections.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 6.3 inch Full HD+
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio P90 octa-core
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Native Storage: 256GB
  • Back camera: 48MP/64MP AI Triple Camera + 20MP Night Vision Camera
  • Frontal camera: Samsung® 16MP
  • Drums: 12,000 mAh which supports 65W super fast charging
  • System: android 12
  • Others: IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810H protections, NFC.

The Dooge S89 series is on offer on AliExpress and Doogeemall only until the 26th of August. For more product details, visit Doogee’s official website.

