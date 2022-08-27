Dorival has used nine different defenders at Flamengo; David Luiz is the one who acted the most | statistical spy

In just over two and a half months of work, Dorival was in charge of the rubro-negro technical command in 22 games and used nine different defense formations to start the duels. With eight games together, David Luiz and Leo Pereira, holders against São Paulo, formed the main duo during the period. then appear Fabricio Bruno and Pablowith four matches. (See full ranking below). They, by the way, should start playing against Botafogo, on Sunday, at Nilton Santos.

Defense duos used by Dorival Júnior in Flamengo back doubles number of games David Luiz and Leo Pereira 8 Fabricio Bruno and Pablo 4 David Luiz and Pablo two Pablo and Rodrigo Caio two Gustavo Henrique and Pablo two David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio 1 Gustavo Henrique and Leo Pereira 1 Fabricio Bruno and Rodrigo Caio 1 Fabricio Bruno and Leo Pereira 1

Although the coach does not distinguish between the starting and reserve team in the squad, Flamengo has been disputing the knockout competitions and the Brasileirão with different teams. David Luiz and Léo Pereira started playing side by side in eight games, seven of them in Copa do Brasil or Libertadores matches.

Among Dorival’s main alternatives are Pablo and Fabrício Bruno. Pablo is the second defender in the squad who has started the most games with the current Flamengo coach. There have been ten matches as a starter since Dorival took office. Fabrício Bruno was among the coach’s starting 11 in six games and was David Luiz’s replacement against São Paulo last Wednesday.

Number of games played by each defender with Dorival Júnior Defender Number of games with Dorival David Luiz 11 Pablo 10 Leo Pereira 10 Fabricio Bruno 6 Rodrigo Caio 4 Gustavo Henrique 3

The possible absence of David Luiz, who will know the results of exams next Monday, from the next games could become a problem for the coach. In addition to David waiting for the medical department’s response, Flamengo also does not have Rodrigo Caio, who is recovering from a meniscus injury and has a return scheduled by the technical committee for the second half of September. Gustavo Henrique, another of those who played, now defends Fenerbahçe.

The 19-year-old Cleiton could earn a chance to enter the squad rotation organized by the current coach. The defender was related by Dorival on three occasions so far, but did not enter the field.