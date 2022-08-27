Dorival is ‘hard line’ and Flamengo rehearses team against Botafogo in this 6th; Venê Casagrande blows Fla’s lineup

The trend is for Mengão to enter the field in Sunday’s classic (28) with an alternative team once again

Worried about the Libertadores semifinal against Vélez Sarsfield next week, Dorival Júnior prepares a Flamengo different to face Botafogo this Sunday (28), at 18:00 (Brasília time), for the Brazilian championship. With most of the squad available, the coach will stick to his plan and use the team considered “B” over the weekend.

According to colleague Venê Casagrandesector manager at Mengão newspaper The day, The lineup for this Friday’s activity (26th) was as follows:

Saints; Matheuzinho, Fabricio Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Vidal, Diego Ribas and Victor Hugo; Chives, Marino and Lazarus.

The strategy is very similar to the duel against Palmeiras, last Sunday (21), in which Mengão was in a 1-1 draw at Allianz Parque. The result made Flamengo fall to third place in the Brazilian Championship, being overtaken by rival Fluminense.

With 40 points, Flamengo needs to beat Botafogo if they want to keep dreaming of the national title. The leader Palmeiras, with 49, curiously faces Fluminense, which is in the second position of the table, with 41 points.