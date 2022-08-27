Dorival Júnior does not rule out Flamengo with an attacking trio and asks for Pedro and Gabi in the Brazilian National Team

technician of Flamengo since June, Dorival Júnior has needed little time to prove that it is possible to play with Gabriel Barbosa, Gabigol, and Pedro as starters. However, in an interview with “A Rodada”the coach went further, stating that, if Bruno Henrique hadn’t been injured, he could, yes, climb the attacking trio at Rubro-Negro.

The coach revealed that he had a conversation with striker Pedro as soon as he arrived at the club, in June, and the striker gave the answer.

– Since I came here, I came with that in my head. I had a private meeting with Pedro. If he was in any team in Brazil, he would be fighting for a place in the national team, so why not do it at Flamengo, a team that was well-acquainted, knew everyone, everyone liked and wanted them well. He (Pedro) told me he wasn’t having opportunities, and I said he would. That he prepared himself, he improved his training capacity, intensity, participation in the locker rooms, he improved on the whole. He’s free, happy and contributing a lot to our team – said Dorival, following:

– They say: “You put Pedro in because Bruno Henrique left”. If you’re wrong, at Santos I played with Gabriel, Ricardo Oliveira and Geuvânio, or Marquinho Gabriel. Why wouldn’t I play with Bruno, Pedro and Gabriel at times? We found a beautiful formation at the moment, but Pedro, in my mind, was always a player to be looked at with great affection by all teams, especially by those who have his rights – added Dorival.

In addition, Dorival Júnior stated that he hopes that Tite finds space for Gabi and Pedro in the call-up of the Brazilian National Team for the World Cup.

– Tite knows them both very well. They are players that complement each other, they can be close, they can play in various roles within a formation. I have no doubt that they are, yes, observed. Tite has several names, but my hope is that they have a space, as they are very interesting and decisive players who can contribute a lot to our national team.

Criticism for the lineup of “team B” against Palmeiras



Naturally, first because there is no total knowledge of what goes on in everyday life. Criticism is easy to make, I understand and assimilate it in a calm way.

I trust the team that I put on the field and that I train. I will put those who are better conditioned, worked on and able to give good answers into the field. Perhaps, the team that drew with Palmeiras had to have a greater recognition than the fact itself. Neutralize for most of the game the leader of the Brasileirão and who is fighting for a spot in the Libertadores final. It’s not just any opponent, and the team created many difficulties for Palmeiras.

Possibility of directing the Brazilian national team



Every professional in the world wants to reach their limits, in any area of ​​expertise. It would not be different with everyone who works in Brazilian football. Second, we have to wait for the Cup, God willing, Brazil is champion, suddenly Tite can rethink this position, a professional of the highest level, prepared that doesn’t owe anything to any professional from outside. I have great affection because he was my Guarani companion.

Very delicate to talk about hypothesis. I have a contract with Flamengo and it will be fulfilled until the last day. I couldn’t do it with Ceará and I’m sorry for that, I don’t recommend it to anyone, do what I did, it was the first time I did it in my career. I took it for a feeling, something from the heart, so I gave up and came to Flamengo, grateful for the invitation, to be at the forefront.