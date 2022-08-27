Dupla Sena accumulated in the 2409 contest: prize of R$ 4.6 million gives to buy Fiat Mobi fleet

Continues after advertising





São José dos Campos-SP, August 26, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – The Dupla Sena contest 2409, on Thursday night (25), had no winners in both bands. In this way, the estimated prize for the next contest is BRL 4.6 million and it would be possible to buy a fleet of 74 Fiat Mobi.

In addition, the accumulated value for the Dupla Sena 2410 contest is R$ 4,299,185.27. The total proceeds from the competition were BRL 2,461,455with 43.35% of everything collected going to gamblers.

Meanwhile, the rest of the amount is distributed among accredited entities and also the lottery house commission. It’s the diarysp will talk a little more about it.

Check out the drawn numbers of the Dupla Sena

Next, see the numbers that were drawn in the two bands. Then, also check the value of the prizes of the other numbers:

1st draw

22-23-30-34-42-48

2nd draw

02-24-28-35-42-43

6 hits

There were no winners

5 hits

13 winning bets R$ 5,745.60

4 hits

754 winning bets R$ 113.21

3 hits

14,891 winning bets BRL 2.86

The advantage of Dupla Sena over other lotteries is that it has two opportunities in a contest. That is, the bettor pays a game and has two chances to win. Even so, the name Dupla Sena.

How to receive the award

If you are one of the Dupla Sena winners, you can withdraw the amount at any Caixa Econômica Federal branch throughout Brazil. However, you will need to take the winning ticket with you. And you will also need an original document, with a photo, and that has the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) number.

In addition, there is also the option to withdraw the money at any lottery shop. But, for that, the net value has to be up to R$ 1,332.78. Another issue is that you also need to present the original conference ticket. As with the bank, it is also necessary to present all the documents that you would present to the bank.

To play at Dupla Sena, you can also go to the lottery shop and pay at the cashier. However, there is the possibility to play on the Caixa Econômica website. There, it will be possible to make the fazinha without having to leave the house, safely, and still using electronic means of payment.

How to check the result

Now, to check the result of the Dupla Sena, you can follow the official website of Caixa Econômica, still on the day of the draw, about an hour later. You can even see the other games.

But there is also the possibility of following the official YouTube channel on Caixa Econômica, which broadcasts live. As well as RedeTV!, which also shows the draw in real time. Dupla Sena has a draw three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.