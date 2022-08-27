Electricity bill will have no additional cost in September, decides Aneel | Economy

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) reported this Friday (26) that the electricity bill will not have an additional cost in September.

The agency kept the green tariff flag activated, which does not add costs to consumers based on monthly energy consumption. The tariff flag system was created by Aneel to signal the cost of energy generation. At the end of each month, the agency decides the flag color for the following month.

When the cost of energy production increases, for example, due to the activation of thermal plants (more polluting and more expensive), Aneel can activate the yellow, red flags level 1 or 2 — which represent an extra cost to the consumer.

Aneel’s expectation is that the green flag – in effect since April 16 – will continue to be activated until the end of the year in view of the recovery of hydroelectric reservoirs (see more below).

“This signal reflects good conditions for the generation of electricity without additional charge on electricity bills, even considering the forecast of growth in energy consumption in the country”, informed the agency.

1 of 1 New values ​​of tariff flags, in force between July 1st and mid-2023 — Photo: Editoria de Arte / g1 New values ​​of tariff flags, in force between July 1 and mid-2023 — Photo: Editoria de Arte / g1

Reservoir status

According to data from the National Electric System Operator (ONS), the level of reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest, responsible for 70% of the country’s energy production capacity, is at 57.15% — a better scenario than the previous one. recorded in the same period last year.

In September 2021, storage reached 16.75%, the lowest level since November 2014.

Faced with last year’s water crisis, the government implemented the water scarcity flag, which ran from September 2021 to April 16 this year. In this interval, it represented an additional cost of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kW/h consumed in the month.

Level of reservoirs in the Southeast/Midwest subsystem Line indicates beginning of recovery of levels after water crisis Source: ONS