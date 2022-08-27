Eliana knelt down and cried when begging Silvio in the past

+Bianca Castanho and Thais Pacholek, Silvio Santos’ darlings, leave SBT and how they are today is surprising

+Sonia Abrão asks the author of Pantanal and shoots: “Create courage and break everything, Luperi”

Eliana begged to continue on SBT when she was still a teenager

Eliana is one of the biggest Brazilian presenters and one of the biggest names in television of her generation, being responsible for high ratings on SBT over the years. Even having already worked at Record, the blonde had her trajectory immortalized in the broadcaster of Silvio Santos. But not everything in life is flowers.

In an interview given to UOL’s OtaLab channel, Eliana said that she had to humiliate herself to Silvio Santos to continue working at SBT after being dismissed with only a few months on the air.

As a teenager, Eliana was hired by Silvio Santos to present Festolândia. With only 1 year of contract, the owner of Baú realized that the costs to produce his attraction were too high, and took the program off the air.

3 facts that prove that Eliana is already with her feet at Globo, despite struggling to reinforce that she is not Eliana appears with her husband, gathers the family and makes an announcement: “This time it was all his choice” After denying departure from SBT, Eliana is confirmed at Globo in a memorable project; understand

Resignation

In order not to have labor problems due to contractual clauses, Silvio Santos paid his full salary until the end of the contract. Upon receiving the news, Eliana became desperate and went to SBT with her mother, crying, and begged the boss not to end his program.

On her knees and panicking at SBT, Eliana gave some ideas for Festolândia to be kept on the air. At first, she suggested cutting costs with scenery. Afterwards, she suggested that it be just her and the cameras, presenting the drawings. Silvio Santos liked the suggested alternatives and did so.

Eliana’s success was so great that she became the presenter of a much bigger program, Bom Dia & Cia, which has already been in charge of several people after her departure from SBT, but was recently discontinued by Silvio Santos.