Emily Araújo vents after criticism and talks about body changes: ‘I got fat’ | famous

The digital influencer Emily Araújo, spoke about the changes he has undergone over the last few months. The model commented on the matter in an interview with Quem magazine, saying that her face changes are not the result of aesthetic procedures, as well as followers comment on social networks.

Emily said that he gained weight, which is why he has presented differences in his body, with considerable aesthetic changes, and that he took the public by surprise, always commenting on the difference between before and after. “I didn’t do any procedure, I just put on a little fat”commented to influencerwho even vented about the pressure she receives to be thin.

“Everyone is talking about the new thinness fad, which has to be thinner and thinner. We end up getting into this pressure when we see everyone thinner. People feel pressured to get (thinner). I, who instead of losing weight, gained weight, people think I had a procedure, but it wasn’t”he concluded.

please note that Emily appeared unrecognizable at the influencer’s party HIV Tube, in São Paulo, last Wednesday (24). The event, called “A Barraca do Beijo”, was themed in the 2000s and all guests dared in their costumes, with looks that caught the attention of followers and web surfers.

At the time, the former BBB decided to characterize herself as Corneliafrom the children’s series “WITCH”, with a blonde wig, contact lenses and wings. “I always wanted to be Cornelia from [série]. First chance and here I am”commented Emily Araújowhich was the subject of negative comments after appearing at the party, which was attended by several celebrities.

See more Records of another perfect and surprising production that goes into the history of the productions of the brilliant Emily Araújo ⭐️. She from Cornelia from the WITCH series on the birthday @viihtube . Your Grace does not play games. Just receive 👏👏👏. It’s her ❤️❤️❤️. #BarracaDoBeijo2000 pic.twitter.com/aj6n7EkJLu — Bruno – Rocket has no reverse (@minhastwinsem) August 25, 2022

