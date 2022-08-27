Everything we know about the release of the Auxílio Brasil consignment

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan was recently approved and should be released next September, according to information from the Ministry of Citizenship. There is no official date yet. Currently, there are more than 20 million families that can apply for the payroll loan.

There are still some regulatory rules for citizens to have access to credit.

Some financial institutions offer pre-registration, so that when it is actually released, Brazilians already have access.

Consigned loan from Auxílio Brasil

One of the rules already published on the payroll loan linked to Auxílio Brasil is the discount of up to 40% on the value of the benefit installment. Interest will be defined by the financial institutions themselves.

The other operating rules will be published at the beginning of September.

Who is entitled to the payroll loan?

The loan can be requested by all Brazilians who are part of the Auxílio Brasil program. That is, families in extreme poverty and poverty, with a monthly per capita income of R$105 to R$210.

Financial institutions that will offer the payroll loan

The largest banks, such as Bradesco, Santander, Nubank, Itaú and BMG have already announced that they will not offer the service to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries. The exceptions are Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil.

However, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, 17 financial institutions were approved to offer payroll loans. The official list has not yet been released.

Payroll loan reviews

Since the topic of the payroll loan came on the agenda, many criticisms have been made in relation to it. Analysts and economists point out the public to whom this loan is intended as the main problem, since they are families in vulnerable situations, which can make the scenario even worse.

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

With the commitment of the value of Auxílio Brasil, many families may encounter problems when paying essential expenses such as water, electricity, gas, among others. In addition, as interest rates will be set by the banks themselves, there is a risk of abusive rates, outside the market level.

The institutions that have already offered the simulations for the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan have an average interest rate of 4.96%, which means 79.17% per year.

Another important point is the impossibility of debt renegotiation. In the case of payroll loans, the loan amount is automatically discounted. In other words, citizens do not have the opportunity to renegotiate according to their economic situation.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com