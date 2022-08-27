Ex-BBB 22 “begs” to be interviewed at a party | famous

Barraca do Beijo, ex-sister’s party HIV Tube, continues to generate much controversy. The blonde’s birthday was attended by former participants of Big Brother Brasil 22 (Globo), singers and web influencers. According to Metrópoles, a former BBB was not recognized by a reporting team.

With so many similar media personalities gathered in the same place, confusion is certain. Bárbara Heck, former participants of the BBB 22, had a hard time at the Viih Tube party. The reason? It was not recognized by TV Fama (RedeTV!). The former global had to look for the reporter because she was not identified.

Marina Ferrari, a former participant of A Fazenda 14 (Record), also had to present herself in her quest to be recognized. Another ex-reality that caused an imbroglio was Cinthia Cruz, who would have asked her companion for permission to give interviews on the spot. Raissa Barbosa, with a passage through the rural reality, tried to appear in every way and kissed a lot.

Rodrigo Mussi and Eliezer, former participants of Big Brother Brasil 22, were the reporters of the night. The duo generated content for the Gshow, alongside the celebrities in attendance. Natália Deodato, future pawn, also gave the name as well as in Garota VIP. The miner went down to the ground and gained the spotlight of the night.

Read too: