Ex-BBB Eliezer exposes manipulation in relation to Vyni in reality. Understand

In an interview with the podcast Pânico, from Jovem Pan, on YouTube, former BBB Eliezer said the station has a way of telling the narratives of the participants, as happened during the edition of “BBB 22”. According to Viih Tube’s current boyfriend, the relationship between him and Vinícius Fernandes, known as Vyni needed to be clarified in some aspects, denying that the influencer would have invested in Eliezer. Vyni and Eliezer’s friendship during confinement became a subject for the way Vyni was supposedly looking at Eliezer.

At the beginning of the interview, Eliezer, who participated in Viih Tube’s anniversary alongside several celebrities, denied that he had fired Vyni for nothing but friendship. “No, people! For God’s sake, Vyni didn’t invest anything“, he said. “I think the following, I think in Big Brother they have narratives and they tell stories. I think, unfortunately or fortunately, I don’t know, chose to tell a story of a relationship between me and Vyni there“, explained Eliezer.

“Actually, it was a little different inside the house. Because they are different realities. What do you live inside the house and what is shown outside as a whole“, he added. Eliezer explained that the relationship with some participants was part of a strategy to stay longer in the game. “When you’re indoors, it’s a pretty crazy thing. You need to have people on your side, for you…

