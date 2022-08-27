Exhibition with the heart of Dom Pedro I starts this Saturday at Itamaraty

posted on 08/26/2022 14:04



(credit: Ana Dubeux/CB)

part of the exhibition An ardent heart: life and legacy of D. Pedro I, the heart of the first Emperor of Brazil will begin to be shown to the public this Saturday (27/8), at Palácio do Itamaraty. The exhibition will be open to visitors from 8 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm, this Saturday (27/8), on Sunday (28/8) and on the 3rd and 4th of September. Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis, upon presentation of a photo ID.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) says that visitors will not be allowed to enter with drinks and food, as well as purses, bags, backpacks, selfie sticks, tripods and similar equipment. It is also forbidden to carry weapons and other utensils. Visitors will not be able to make photographic or audiovisual records of the exhibition.

The heart, preserved in formaldehyde for 187 years, arrived in Brasília on Monday morning (22/8) as part of the celebrations of 200 years of Brazilian independence, celebrated on September 7. The Emperor’s organ has already been visited by students from public schools on Thursday (25/8) and this Friday (26/8).

Reception

In a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was responsible for receiving, this Tuesday (23/8), the heart of Dom Pedro I. participation of the Dragons of Independence, cannon salutes, presentation of the Smoke Squadron and presentation of hymns, such as the Independence Anthem, composed by the Emperor himself.