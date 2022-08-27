Ezra Miller apologizes to Warner for ‘negative attention’

After the controversies involving Ezra Miller and the launch of The Flash closer and closer, the actor went after the Warner Bros. for a so-called “damage control meeting” with the producers Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the meeting was motivated by the actor’s desire to remove “negative attention” from the film.

The site reveals that Miller, along with his agents, want to reaffirm their commitment to the film, which is currently slated for June 2023, as well as apologize for the controversies spilling over into the production and company. The meeting would have taken place last Wednesday (24), according to THR.

The actor spoke last week about all the wave of cases of harassment, theft, assault and abuse accumulated against him. To The Hollywood Reporter, the actor stated that is seeking rehabilitation in the form of a treatment for “complex mental health issues”.

The long solo of Flash will adapt Ignition pointan iconic comic book arc in which the speedster messes up the timeline as he tries to go back in time and stop his mother’s murder.

In The Flash, Maribel Verdu (Pan’s Labyrinth) will play Nora Allen, the mother of the Flash, and Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) will play Henry Allen, the hero’s father. Ben Affleckwho lived the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman and in the two versions of Justice Leaguealso has its return confirmed, as well as Michael Keatonwhich was Bruce Wayne in Batman (1989) and Batman: The Return (1992).

Production, led by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and written by Christina Hodson (Birds of prey), has its premiere scheduled for June 23, 2023.

