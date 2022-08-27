False: Drinking lemon water on an empty stomach detoxifies and helps you lose weight – MonitoR7

A quick search on the internet is enough to find reports of digital influencers who say they have lost weight after drinking water with lemon squeezed on an early morning fast. The detoxifying effects of the mixture would be the weight loss booster. However, this is a myth that has been around for a long time.

First, it is necessary to understand that the idea of ​​detoxing with teas and juices or even diets is wrong, according to a document prepared by the British Dietetic Association.

“If the human body really accumulates a lot of toxins, then we would feel sick. The concept of detox diets is irrational and unscientific. […] Detox diets are marketing myths and not nutritional reality. They sound like a great concept and it would be fabulous if they really delivered on everything they promised.”

Nutritionist doctor Daniel Magnoni, president of Imem (Institute of Metabolism and Nutrition), adds that drinking lemon water is not bad, but it is not good either.

“It’s a moisturizer and has a little lemon, a little vitamin C. It doesn’t have any fiber. What benefits can it bring in addition to that? None. The lemon water itself has no activity directly related to the intestinal function, besides the function itself water. This bunch of lemons are nothing in terms of providing vitamin C or antioxidants. In terms of losing weight, then things get worse, because lemon water doesn’t help you lose weight at all.”

The antioxidant properties of some foods can be beneficial to prevent arteriosclerosis, hypertension, diabetes and obesity, for example. But this is not only obtained with lemon water, reiterates the doctor.

“Antioxidant would be a mixture of fruit, fruit juice, where we would have a lot of antioxidants related to various functions, and regular consumption throughout life would have some benefit.”

A possible gain of lemon water in a weight loss context would be to use it as a substitute for industrialized drinks, such as soft drinks, for example.

Regular consumption of water is essential for the proper functioning of our body at any time of the year. Experts recommend that we have to drink between 0.3 ml and 0.5 ml of water for every 1 kg of weight. Thus, a person weighing 60 kg should ingest between 1.8 l and 2.1 l daily.

The weight loss process essentially consists of a balanced diet and physical exercise. Calorie deprivation is identified by the British Dietetic Association as a negative.

“In fact, when you deprive your body of calories, your body will start accumulating chemicals called ketones. These chemicals can result in nausea, dehydration, weakness, dizziness, and irritability. Also, a prolonged lack of protein causes your body breaks down its own muscles and can compromise your immune system.”







