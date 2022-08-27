Family discovers human remains in suitcases acquired at auction

This rather macabre story caught the attention of the international news last week. This is the story of the New Zealand family that participated in an auction and was surprised to receive bags with human remains. After the discovery, an investigation into the victims of this crime began.

Read more: Historical artifacts that were discovered by chance: Trust the stories of those who found valuable items in their backyards

Suitcases with body parts are sold online

This New Zealand family thought they were saving money by shopping at an online cabinet auction. For those who don’t know, this is a type of auction in which old garage materials, abandoned objects or old stocks are sold.

Generally, many collectors are able to discover gems that are worth a lot in these purchases. However, others are not so lucky, starting with this couple who ended up finding human remains inside the suitcases they bought.

According to reports, the family initially smelled a strong smell of rotten stuff before opening their bags. However, they believed it would be, at most, a dead cat or dog, and not decomposing human body parts.

According to Newshub, the unlucky couple lives in southern Auckland, and discovered these remains last Thursday afternoon. After the shock, the first initiative was to call the local police to begin investigations into the crime.

suspected homicide

Investigations follow the line that the bodies in the suitcases were murdered, and that the criminals have links to the sellers, if not themselves. Thus, it is suspected that selling the bags with the dismembered parts was the solution to getting rid of the body after the crime.

While trying to locate the former owners of the auctioned garage, the police are also trying to identify the bodies. According to the police, this identification would make the investigations move forward, since so far there are no major clues.

In the case, so far it is known that there is more than one victim of this crime, since the parts in the bags correspond to different bodies. Even this evidence points to the possibility that they are dealing with a serial killer who has carried out these crimes in an orderly manner.