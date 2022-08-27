Family shows photo of ‘Pantanal’ actor lying in hospital bed

The family of child actor Gustavo Corasini, 12, who played Tadeu in the first phase of “Pantanal” (TV Globo), shared this morning the first photo of the boy in bed in the hospital room, where he is hospitalized after being run over in the condominium that lives in São Paulo.

With a song by the country duo Henrique and Juliano, “Obrigado, Deus”, the actor appears on his side, lying on the bed of the hospital unit. In the publication, the following verse of the song can be heard: “Thank you, God for everything you’ve given me”.

The actor’s profile also discloses a crowdfunding to help Gustavo’s friend, Eduardo, who was also run over, but could not resist his injuries. Through the fundraiser, they have already raised money to hold the boy’s funeral. “Our purpose now is to give comfort to Eduardo’s mother with the purchase of a house, which was his dream”, read the message on Instagram.

Last night, the family released the latest health status update on the teenager. He, who was run over and needed surgery due to fractures in his arm, leg and pelvis, removed the probe and was able to eat fruit.

Through the artist’s Instagram stories, the family reported that the boy no longer needs a probe to pee. They also said that the young man is more confident after being able to eat again without help.

Good news. Gustavo removed the probe, managed to pee, ate fruit and drank a little water. Thank God he’s more confident. I’ve been reading the messages for him and he’s very happy with every show of affection. Soon we will be 100%.

says the statement from Gustavo’s family.

Gustavo was run over together with a friend, last Tuesday 23rd), in the condominium he lives in São Paulo. Since then, the family has been using the actor’s Instagram profile to inform fans about the young man’s condition.

They reported yesterday afternoon that the young man is undergoing psychological treatment and is “very shaken” by the death of his friend in the accident.

“Today Gustavo received a visit from the psychologist. The doctor, at this first moment, talked a little with him, but he is still very sad and closed himself off to the conversation. We will work with her to take care of the psychological part of him that is very shaken”, says the message published on the actor’s profile.

“The accident was horrible and he witnessed the whole situation of the serious condition that his friend was in. In addition to the loss, they are certainly disturbing scenes that do not leave his thoughts. I ask you to continue praying that his joy and brightness in his eyes return” , continues the publication.

In the morning, Fernanda Corasini, Gustavo’s mother, asked for prayers for the driver who ran over the children: “Prayers for the driver who is our neighbor and is shaken, in shock. May God give us strength in this very sad moment”.

Gustavo Corasini recovers after being run over last Tuesday (23) Image: Playback/Instagram

The accident

The young man was with friends, putting up decorative flags for the World Cup on the street where he lives, when he and another boy were hit. The boy who accompanied Gustavo, Eduardo, did not survive his injuries.

“I ask everyone for prayers. Unfortunately, his best friend couldn’t resist and went to live with God. We are very sad and destroyed, a nightmare. Eduardo, rest in peace, my beautiful! Watch over us! The boy who died is called Eduardo and his family needs help for the funeral. Any amount helps with funeral expenses. Márcia, Eduardo’s mother, is a day laborer and he took care of the brothers for her to work”, explained Gustavo’s mother, in a post made on the actor’s social networks.

Gustavo gained prominence as Tadeu in “Pantanal”, but has also acted in the series “Carcereiros” (TV Globo), “3%” and “O Eslhado” (both on Netflix), and in the soap opera “Genesis” (Record TV).