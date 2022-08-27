Far away from us…”; MC Kevin’s sister pins Deolane’s children after being asked about them and lawyer responds

Ellen Buenosister of the singer MC Kevingot involved in a controversy last Friday night (27), after being asked about Gilliard and Kaykysons of Deolane Bezerra and who were, for a time, stepchildren of the funk singer before his death.

It all started after Ellen and other family members of Kevin confirmed their participation in a clothing collection event in honor of the funk singer. When opening a question box on his Instagram stories, his sister was asked if at least Gilliard and Kayky had been invited to the occasion.

Ellen didn’t seem to like the news very much and replied: “Why ‘at least’? Is it our obligation to call so-and-so and cyclan just because Kevin lived together? Kevin is no longer here, unfortunately. Today we know who each one is and the place of each (the place: far away from us)”.

Then the young woman even said that there had been no fight between them: “Before you think I fought with them: never. We were together these days, but it’s just that some people don’t want to say: ‘Oh, cyclan was that in Kevin’s life and you don’t invite him’, ‘You and your family are all fake’, ‘Nothing to see you calling so and so that Kevin doesn’t even met and not call cyclan which was very important to Kevin‘”.

Who seems not to have liked this was Deolane, who commented on the case ironically: “And my children will not sleep today. I hate these little conversations to show off, then stay behind them in direct. Oh lord, give me patience, amen.” The influencer’s sister and aunt of the young people, Dayanne Bezerra, was also outraged by the lines: “I was never deceived. I always knew and warned and the boys are very ‘worried’ about this invitation”.