Father Júlio Lancelotti answers Bolsonaro: ‘I see hunger every day’

Father Júlio Lancelotti rebuts Bolsonaro talks about hunger in Brazil (photo: Playback/YouTube) President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) declared this Friday (26/8), during his participation in the Jovem Pan program “Pânico”, that the hunger data in Brazil are not real. Meanwhile, Father Júlio Lancelotti responded to the Chief Executive on social media.

“I see (hunger) every day,” said the priest, who coordinates the Pastoral do Povo de Rua and distributes food to homeless people in São Paulo. The religious has already met a few times with Bolsonaro’s main competitor in this year’s elections, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). For this reason, he was even attacked by supporters of the president, such as the Bolsonarista businessman Luciano Hang. Hang called the priest a “bandit” in a WhatsApp group for defending Lula. The court ordered the owner of the Havan brand to pay compensation of R$ 8 thousand for moral damages to Father Júlio Lancelotti. Bolsonaro

“Does anyone see someone asking for bread at the bakery checkout? You don’t see it, man. Even in the countryside… There are people who feel sick, yes, but whoever is on the poverty line, starving, yes, there must be people who are hungry … It’s on the verge of Caixa Econômica itself, together with the Ministry of Citizenship. There’s an application for the guy to register for Auxílio Brasil, without depending on favors from people from the municipality”, he concluded.