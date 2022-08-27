Fátima Bernardes and family say goodbye to Laura Bonemer on social networks | Column Fábia Oliveira

One of the triplets of journalists Fátima Bernardes and William Bonner, Laura Bonemer, 24, will continue her studies in France. The young woman’s sister, Bia Bonemer, and the presenter’s boyfriend, Túlio Gadêlha, used Instagram to say goodbye to the young woman and praise her.

Laura’s stepfather said he traveled from Recife to Rio to say goodbye to the girl. “It was almost a ‘back and forth’ to give her a tight hug. Laurinha will continue her studies away from home and we don’t know how long we will be away from her. She is very kind, likes to read and loves animals. We got closer in the pandemic, when we had to gather all the troops (the three of them) in the kitchen to make lunch”, began the federal deputy.

He believes that his trajectory in another country will be successful. “She is very intelligent, practical, organized, likes to work and study. You’ll be fine out there. It hurt more to see your mommy’s little heart squeezed”, he concluded.

Bia reported that she already misses her sister. “For you to come into my room and be with me doing nothing. Of you laughing at me because you can’t pretend you’ve seen all the t*kt*ks I show you. From people complaining every 5 minutes that we are bored, without doing anything to change it”, wrote Bia.

She continues: “From us going to the kitchen at dawn to look for something to eat. I also miss irritating you and your kicks. I just won’t miss the scares you give me. Bon voyage! Tu nous manques déjà”, she finished.

Earlier, Fátima had posted a photo with her boyfriend and said that her daughter would go to another country. “He arrived yesterday, and he left today. Came to say goodbye to my daughter who is traveling to study in France. Work awaits him. And we understand the sacrifice necessary for everything to work out. But soon, soon, it’s my turn to be with him in Recife,” she said.

The triplets Beatriz, Laura and Vinícius are the result of the 26-year marriage of Fátima and Bonner, which ended in 2016.

