Fear: Internet users compare Rock in Rio’s “security dog” with Black Mirror’s robot

It’s been a while since you heard that expression, huh? But this week, it was announced that the operational team of SegurPro, the company responsible for security at Rock in Rio, will have the help of a “robot dog” during the festival days.

According to one Publication of the journalist Jose Norberto Fleschthe device that resembles a 4-legged animal is called Yellow and has several technological features, including 5G support for collecting and sending data from the environment.

The news caught the attention of netizens who, when they saw the image of the robot, remembered the machines that appear in “Metalhead”, the fifth episode of the fourth season of the acclaimed series. black mirrorwhich was released in 2017.

In the plot available on Netflix, robotic dogs took over the world after an inexplicable collapse of human society and made it their mission to eliminate all humans that remained.

Robot dog “scares” Rock in Rio audience

When recalling the episode, some netizens jokingly commented that they will try to stay away from the intriguing robot dog. One boy declared:

What I’m going to run out of there is just kidding, it’s crazy.

Another netizen responded to the boy’s post, saying:

He’s going to throw lasers at you hahaha heavenly people, how can you?

Check out some more reactions from netizens about the robot dog that will be used on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022 in the City of Rock below.

IT IS IDENTICAL TO BLACK MIRROR pic.twitter.com/JruIeSSaMR — isa will see dua (@duainhavana) August 25, 2022

People are just like Black Mirror, what a FEAR — Gi Maekawa 🐊 (@gi_maekawa) August 25, 2022

He’s going to throw laser at you HAHAHAHAHAHA people from heaven how can you right — Gi Maekawa 🐊 (@gi_maekawa) August 25, 2022

I can already imagine him running after the general, putting the people out in 30 different ways — Giovanna de Biase (@GiovannaMBiase) August 25, 2022

I want to get away from it Flesch the people seem to have never seen Black Mirror I ein — vendy rochelle wiccany (@gabrielbandeir_) August 25, 2022

