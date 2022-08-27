Federal Police delegate dies in clash with loggers

Former resident of Taguatinga, Federal Police (PF) delegate Roberto Moreira da Silva Filho, 35, died this Friday (26/8), during an operation in the Mato Grosso municipality of Aripuanã, about a thousand kilometers away. from the capital Cuiabá.

According to PF sources heard by the column, a driver would have thrown the truck over the team. Agents would have shot at the vehicle and a shot hit the delegate, at first, after the ricochet. The place where the case was registered is far from the city. In the early hours of Saturday morning (27/8), experts were taken by helicopter to the exact spot where the crime took place.

The expertise will still be carried out and the body will be brought to the National Institute of Criminalistics (INC), which is located in Brasília.

According to information, there is one injured person, who was admitted to the Aripuanã Hospital. He would be a truck driver. The circumstances of the case are still to be determined. The conflict reportedly occurred between the PF and loggers in the region. Born in Brasília, the delegate had been in Mato Grosso for a year and a half, fighting environmental crimes.

Since March of this year, he has been involved in Operation Omnipresent, which aimed to end deforestation in indigenous lands. It was in this operation that the PF arrested employees of the National Indian Foundation (Funai) and a chief, who received money from loggers and miners to unleash illegal activity.

