Felipe Moreno Federal revenue reaches R$ 202.5 billion in July

The federal government’s collection reached R$ 202.588 billion in July this year, the best result for the month since 2000. The result represents a real increase, that is, discounting the inflation measured by the IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index) , 7.47% compared to July last year, when it reached R$ 171.270 billion.

From January to July 2022, federal revenue totaled R$ 1.292 trillion, a real change of 10.44% compared to the same period last year.

The results were released this Friday (26) by the Federal Revenue.

In relation to revenues managed by the Federal Revenue, the amount collected in July was R$ 181.267 billion, a real increase of 5.21%. From January to July 2022, the collection reached R$ 1.206 trillion, registering a real increase of 8.42%.

The main factors that, together, contributed to this result were industrial production (0.14%), sales of goods (-3.10%), sales of services (6.30%), payroll (- 23.74%) and the dollar value of imports (26.62%). All variations refer to the comparison between June 2021 and June 2022.

The increase observed in the period can be explained, mainly, by the growth of IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) collections, which totaled R$ 53.152 billion, with a real increase of 17.48 %.

Also noteworthy were the growth in social security collection resulting from job creation and increases in Simples Nacional collection and the growth in collection of IRRF (Tax on Income Withheld at Source) Capital, especially in items related to bonds and fixed income funds. . There was also a temporary reduction in Import Tax rates (Gecex Resolution 269/22) and tax exemptions on diesel oil and industrialized products (Complementary Law 192/22 and Decree 11,055/22) with an impact, respectively, on PIS/ Cofins and the IPI.