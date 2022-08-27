Federal revenue reaches R$ 202 billion in July, the highest value in 27 years

Internal Revenue Service states that the increase observed in the period can be explained, mainly, by the growth in the collection of Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL). | Photo: Pillar Pedreira/Agência Senado

The total collection of federal revenues reached R$ 202.588 billion in July this year, registering a real increase of 7.47% compared to July 2021. In the accumulated period from January to July 2022, the collection reached the value of R$ 1.3 trillion, representing an increase by the IPCA of 10.44%. This is the best performance, both for the month and for the accumulated period, since 1995, the beginning of the Federal Revenue’s historical series. The data were released this Friday (26) by the Ministry of Economy.

As for the revenues managed by the Federal Revenue, the amount collected in July 2022 was R$ 181.3 billion, representing a real increase (IPCA) of 5.21%, while in the accumulated period from January to July 2022 the collection reached R$ 1.2 trillion, registering a real increase (IPCA) of 8.42%. According to the Revenue itself, the increase observed in the period can be explained, mainly, by the growth in the collection of Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL).

In July, IRPJ and CSLL collected R$ 53.152 billion (real growth of 17.48%), thanks to real increases of 10.86% in the collection of the monthly estimate, 52.14% in the collection of the quarterly balance sheet and 15.63% in the collection of presumed profit. “It is important to note that there were atypical payments of approximately R$ 4 billion by companies linked to the commodities sector”, says the survey.

In the accumulated period from January to July 2022, IRPJ and CSLL collected a total of BRL 309.886 billion (real growth of 20.83%). The performance is explained by the 82.96% increase in the collection related to the IRPJ and CSLL adjustment statement, resulting from “generating events that occurred throughout 2021”, and 18.08% in the collection of the monthly estimate.