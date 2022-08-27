Federal revenue rises 7.47% and reaches R$ 202.6 billion in July, informs Revenue | Economy

The Internal Revenue Service reported this Friday (26) that the federal government’s collection with taxes, contributions and other revenues reached R$ 202.588 billion in July this year.

The result represents a real increase (discounting inflation) of 7.47% compared to the same month last year, when the collection was R$ 188.5 billion (inflation-adjusted value).

The value recorded this year is also the highest for the month of July since the beginning of the Federal Revenue’s historical series, which began in 1995. In other words, the highest for the month in 28 years.

The series is updated for inflation. Until then, the record had been registered in July of last year.

According to the Revenue, the record in July collection was pulled, mainly:

by the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and by the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL), which totaled a collection of R$ 53.152 billion, with a real growth of 17.48%. Both are taxes levied on companies;

the Withholding Income Tax (IRRF) levied on fixed income investments, which collected R$ 6.376 billion, with a real increase of 52.54%;

by the social security revenue, which had a collection of R$ 44.444 billion, with a real increase of 3.65%. This result can be explained by the real increase of 10.59% in the salary mass and by the beginning of the payment of deferred installments (postponed) of Simples Nacional companies;

by the Withholding Income Tax (IRPF) deducted from the paychecks of workers and retirees, which presented a collection of R$ 13.229 billion, a real increase of 5.66%.

From January to July of this year, according to official data, federal revenue totaled R$ 1.292 trillion, in nominal values.

In values ​​adjusted for inflation, it totaled R$ 1.309 trillion, which represents a real increase (discounting inflation) of 10.44% compared to the same period last year.

The Federal Revenue’s figures also show that the collection in the first seven months of this year was the highest for the period in the historical series corrected for inflation. In other words, another record. Until then, the record for the period belonged to the year 2021.

For the entire year of 2022, the Federal Revenue estimates that the collection will reach about R$ 2.2 trillion, which, if confirmed, will be a real growth (discounting inflation) of 4% to 5% in relation to to the result of 2021.

Coordinator of Forecasting and Analysis of the Federal Revenue, Marcelo Gomide explains that the tax authorities expect a slowdown in the growth of collection in this second half of the year, due to the strong basis of comparison in relation to the same period last year.

In 2021, federal revenue totaled R$ 1.87 trillion, in nominal values, a record value that represented, at the time, a real increase of 17.36%.