Fernanda Lima already talked about separation from Rodrigo Hilbert

Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert talk about separation

Today one of the couples most adored by the home public, Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert They already faced serious problems in the relationship and came to separate. For those who don’t know, in 2005 they were facing such a severe crisis that they had to separate.

In a conversation with the couple Giovanna Ewbanl and Bruno Gagliasso, for the program ‘Bem Juntinhos’ on GNT, the couple recalled this difficult moment in their relationship. Fernanda Lima began by explaining that her husband does not like to talk about it, but she stressed the importance of analyzing what they experienced.

“We’ve already been separated for a year and Rodrigo never likes to talk about it. But I keep thinking like this, it was so important for our relationship, you know? You went through it too, right?”, I explain Fernanda Lima. Taking advantage of the introduction of the subject by the actress, Giovanna Ewbank mentioned her own separation with Bruno.

“We also separated and stayed a month or so apart and so, for us, if we hadn’t had this separation, suddenly we wouldn’t even be here today”, commented the blonde. After the speeches, Rodrigo Hilbert got into the matter and opined: “In this one year of separation, there was not a day that I didn’t think about Fernanda”.

He also took the opportunity to denounce what his wife did every day when they were separated. “She passed by every day when she got out of the projac in front of my building and I already knew the time, so I stayed there like this [olhando pela janela] and I thought ‘it’s over, she likes me’, he said with amusement.

The couple today live very well, they are parents of João Hilbert, Francisco Hilbert, Maria Manoela Lima Hilbert and they do not need perfection in their marriage, but they guarantee that it is showered with a lot of love.