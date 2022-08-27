FII HGRU11 acquires commercial complex in the interior of São Paulo for R$ 68 million

In a material fact released this Friday night (26), the FII CSHG Renda Urbana announced to the market that it has signed a commitment to purchase Dutra 107, a commercial complex located in the city of Taubaté, in São Paulo. The fund will disburse R$ 68.25 million for the project, an amount equivalent to R$ 3,177 thousand per square meter.

According to the statement, the transaction is subject to compliance with all the rules set out in the contract.

Under the agreement, CSHG Renda Urbana will pay R$ 23.7 million with its own resources and raise the remaining balance – approximately R$ 44.5 million – from investors, with the issuance of a certificate of real estate receivables (CRI).

Dutra 107 has 21 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) and currently houses 12 tenants. Among the tenants are names like Mobly, Leroy Merlin, Cobasi and Italínea.

The fund promises to disclose, upon completion of the deal, details on lease amounts and the transaction’s impact on the portfolio’s dividend distribution.

On the 12th, CSHG Renda Urbana deposited BRL 0.82 per share, an amount equivalent to a monthly return with dividends of 0.68%. In 12 months, the percentage is at 7.74%.

In January, the portfolio began a strategy to improve the quality of the portfolio, as indicated in the management report released that month.

In line with the plan, in the last three months the fund sold – divested – of leased stores to Casas Pernambucanas in Caçador (SC), Lorena (SP), São Sebastião do Paraíso (MG), Francisco Beltrão (PR), Garça (SP), São José dos Campos (SP) and Videira (SC).

“With this, the fund totaled BRL 89.4 million in divested assets in 2022, making a total profit of BRL 28.5 million”, highlights the fund’s management report released in August. The revenue generated by the sale of properties represents a capital gain of 32%, or R$ 1.55 per share.

Read more:

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related