Find out how much Reynaldo Gianecchini’s rejuvenating procedure costs

Reynaldo Gianecchini, 49, underwent a facial rejuvenation procedure and showed the result of the medical intervention on his social media this Friday (26/8). The actor’s new appearance positively shocked the web and due to the buzz around this “magical treatment”, the column spoke to Dr. Fernanda Nichelle, a postgraduate doctor in dermatology, to understand how and how much this facial rejuvenation costs.

“The application of botulinum toxin on the face starts at R$ 2,000.00. As for the biostimulator, each bottle costs from R$ 2,500.00. Two bottles can be applied in the same session and it is recommended that three sessions be performed at monthly intervals. If we use some other type of rejuvenator, such as collagen remodeling, or injectable hyaluronic acid itself, to hydrate the skin, a single complete session can cost around R$12,000 to R$15,000,” said the doctor. .

Fernanda Nichelle also explained how this process works, which guarantees a more youthful appearance to the patient: “When it comes to a global rejuvenation of the face and the patient wants an almost immediate result, we have several resources and we usually use all of them so that the result be noticeable at first. So, nowadays, we use collagen biostimulator and when volume is needed, fill with hyaluronic acid; the collagen bioremodeler, on the other hand, helps to make the skin more vibrant, which gives that more immediate glow”.

“The injection of hyaluronic acid serves to make the skin more hydrated. Of course, all this associated with the use of botulinum toxin. In this way, a very significant result is achieved in a faster way. The point is that in one session the patient will obviously have a higher value of the treatment and this treatment needs continuity, for example, collagen biostimulators are necessary three sessions and the indication is that it be done once a month”, completed.

Despite the treatment, Reynaldo Gianecchini says he deals with aging in a balanced way. In January 2022, he took on the gray hair and celebrated the new phase on social media. If it depends on the actor’s followers on social networks, the result is more than approved.

