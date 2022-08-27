Firmino scores twice as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 9-0

After a bad start to the Premier League, Liverpool recovered in a stunning way: they won 9-0 at home against Bournemouth, with a show apart from Roberto Firmino, who distributed three assists and scored two goals. This was the biggest rout in Premier League history – a format adopted in England from 1992.

The first half was overwhelming. With Firmino on a great day, Liverpool scored five goals straight away. Firmino started as a great waiter, providing three assists for Luís Días, Harvey Eliott and Alexander-Arnold to score before the 30th minute. At 31, Firmino himself did his thing. Virgil van Dijk, with a header, completed the partial score in the 45th minute.

And the second half was also full of goals. In the first minute, Mepham scored against. In the 17th minute, Firmino scored one more. Fábio Carvalho, at 35′ and Luís Díaz, at 40 minutes of the second half, closed the historic rout.

This was Liverpool’s first victory in the current edition of the Premier League. With the .points, Firmino’s team reaches five and is provisionally in eighth place. Bournemouth, with three points, are 16th

Liverpool return to the field next Wednesday (31). The team led by Jurgen Klopp plays at home against Newcastle, at 16:00 (Brasília time) for the fifth round of the English Championship.

Bournemouth also play in their domains in the next round. The team faces Wolverhampton next Wednesday (31), from 15:30 (Brasília).

Alexander Arnold celebrates goal in Liverpool’s victory over Bournemouth Image: Playback/Twitter/LFC

no time to breathe

Playing at home and pressured by the bad results of the beginning of the championship, Liverpool adopted a very aggressive posture from the first moment of the game and had an inspired day from Firmino, who took the chance among the holders – Darwin Núñez was suspended – to shine .

After three minutes, after a play with Salah that went wrong, Firmino got the ball and crossed in the head of Luís Díaz, who headed firmly to open the scoring.

Three minutes later, Firmino played for Harvey Elliot. The young midfielder hit from outside the area and extended the lead.

Knocked out on the field, Bournemouth relied on goalkeeper Travers to hold back the Reds’ initial momentum. But, he couldn’t avoid the rout.

In the 28th minute, Alexander-Arnold scored with Firmino, carried the ball with space and hit hard from outside the area to score the third.

The Brazilian striker, who already deserved his, doubled the score two minutes later. Firmino took advantage of Salah’s pass that was deflected by the defense and completed it with opportunism for the nets.

There was even more room before the break. Alexander-Arnold took a corner in the 45th minute and van Dijk climbed higher than the Bournemouth defense, headed in the corner, and scored the fifth.

Liverpool players celebrate historic rout: 9-0 over Bournemouth Image: Playback/Twitter/LFC

Without taking the foot off, Liverpool build historic score

In the first minute of the second half, Liverpool tried to show that they would not be satisfied with the advantage. Arnold crossed for Luís Díaz, but Mepham arrived first and hit his own nets. 6 to 0.

At 17 minutes, Firmino appeared again. Opportunist, the Brazilian striker took advantage of Travers’ rebound after Robertson’s kick and completed it for the goal.

Going to the end of the match, Tsimikas headed a Robertson throw and Fábio Carvalho completed for the goal, scoring the eighth. There were 10 minutes left in regulation time.

But there was still more time. Tsimikas, who entered the second stage, appeared as a waiter again. In the 40th minute, he took a corner and Luís Díaz, who had opened the scoring, closed the score: 9 to 0. With the result, Liverpool equaled Leicester and Manchester United, owners of the biggest routs in the history of the Premier League.

Datasheet

Liverpool 9 x 0 Bournemouth

Competition: English Premier League

Date: August 27, 2022

Place: Anfield Road Stadium in Liverpool

Time: 11 am (from Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Adam Smith (BOU)

goals: Luís Díaz (LIV), at 3′; Elliot (LIV), at 6′; Alexander-Arnold (LIV), at 28′; Firmino (LIV), at 31′; and V. van Dijk (LIV), at 45 minutes of the 1st half; Chris Mepham (BOU) (GC), 1′; Firmino (LIV), at 17′; Fábio Carvalho, at 34′, and Luís Días, at 40 minutes of the 2nd half.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (B. Clark), Gomez, V. van Dijk and Robertson (Tsimikas); Elliot (Fábio Carvalho), Fabinho and Henderson (Bajcetic); Salah, Luís Díaz and Firmino (J. Milner). Technician: Jurgen Klopp.

Bournemouth: Travers; Smith (Solanke), Mepham (Bevan), Senesi and Zemura; Lerma, Cook (Pearson) (Marcondes), Tavernier, Anthony and Christie (Billing); Moore. Technician: Scott Parker.