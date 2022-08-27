Flu breaks up with little school after video with boys singing Fla song

Fluminense announced this afternoon (26) that it will break with one of the franchised schools of the ‘Guerreirinhos Project’. The club’s decision came because of the publication of a video on the networks where students sing the song in allusion to Flamengo’s 1981 world title.

In the publication, one of the children attended by the school asks ‘go, 81’. Then the other boys start singing the song. “In December 1981, he put the English in the wheel. 3 to 0 at Liverpool, it was marked in history. And in Rio there is no other, only Flamengo is world champion. And now its people ask for the world again. Give him, give him, give him, Mengo! On top of them, Flamengo!”.

In the end, it is still possible to hear the voice of someone who does not appear in the footage saying: “that’s it, Mengão”.

In the official note released by Tricolor, Flu reinforces that it has already notified about the termination and that it maintains strict rules regarding the ban on this type of demonstration. The team also reinforced that the children are not from the base of the team, which is in Xerém.

Check out the official club note and video

Fluminense became aware, this morning, of the image of one of its schools franchised by the Guerreirinhos Project, with children singing songs from a rival club. The club has contacted its Legal Department and has already notified the licensee of the termination of the contract. Fluminense emphasizes that it maintains strict rules regarding the prohibition of this type of manifestation and also the preservation of its brand. He also emphasizes that the children assisted by the project do not belong to the club’s base, in Xerém.