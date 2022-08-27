Flu speaks about video in which children from the Guerreirinhos Project sing Flamengo song

This Friday (26), a video circulates through social networks in which children wearing the Guerreirinhos Project uniform sing a song by Flamengo fans. In the video you can see that the person recording the video encourages children to sing.

O NETFLU found that the unit where the incident occurred is located in Belford Roxo. Fluminense spoke on Friday afternoon (26) informing that it became aware of the video and promptly called the legal department to terminate the contract with the project coordinator. The club stressed that the children served by the project do not belong to the club’s base, in Xerém.

See the full official note:

“Fluminense became aware, this morning, of the image of one of its schools franchised by the Guerreirinhos Project, with children singing songs from a rival club. The club has contacted its Legal Department and has already notified the licensee of the termination of the contract. Fluminense emphasizes that it maintains strict rules regarding the prohibition of this type of manifestation and also the preservation of its brand. He also emphasizes that the children assisted by the project do not belong to the club’s base, in Xerém.”