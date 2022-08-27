Fluminense ‘expels’ school after video goes viral with children singing Flamengo song

After recent defeats and draws in the current season, Fluminense returned to the good moment with another positive result. This time, it was with a 5-2 rout over Coritiba, at Maracanã, in a match valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. On the other hand, for the Copa do Brasil, they started out winning against Corinthians, in the first leg of the semifinal, but ended up giving in to a 2-2 draw.

In addition to the moment on the field, the backstage of Tricolor das Laranjeiras were taken by surprise with a video that went viral among fans. This is because this Friday (26), images of children from Projeto Guerreirinhos, a school with a contract with Fluminense, began to circulate on social media, singing a song by Flamengo fans. The situation even yielded “expulsion”.

In an official note, the Rio de Janeiro club stated that it had contacted its Legal Department and that it would terminate the contract with the licensed school. Fluminense also highlighted that it follows strict rules that prohibit this type of demonstration, and in a statement confirmed that the children who appear in the video do not belong to the basic categories of the tricolor, in Xerém. The boys sang the song “Em December 81”, used in Flamengo’s 2019 Libertadores.

“Fluminense became aware, this morning, of the image of one of its schools franchised by the Guerreirinhos Project, with children singing songs from a rival club. The club called its Legal Department and has already notified the licensee about the termination of the contract. Fluminense emphasizes that it maintains strict rules regarding the prohibition of this type of manifestation and also the preservation of its brand”, says the note.