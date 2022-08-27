Fluminense terminates school after video of students singing Flamengo song

O Fluminense announced this Friday that it had contacted the Legal Department to terminate the contract with one of the franchised soccer schools of the “Guerreirinhos” group. This happens after a video went viral on social media where children sang a song by Flamengo fans.

In a statement, Flu highlighted that “it maintains strict rules regarding the prohibition of this type of manifestation and also the preservation of its brand”. In addition, he stressed “that the children served by the project do not belong to the club’s base, in Xerém”.

The fact occurred in Belford Roxo, a municipality in the Baixada Fluminense, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. The club did not end the school, it just terminated the contract and the place will no longer bear the name of the Tricolor.

SEE THE FULL NOTE:



“Fluminense became aware, this morning, of the image of one of its schools franchised by the Guerreirinhos Project, with children singing songs from a rival club. The club called its Legal Department and has already notified the licensee about the termination of the contract. Fluminense emphasizes that it maintains strict rules regarding the prohibition of this type of demonstration and also the preservation of its brand. It also emphasizes that the children served by the project do not belong to the club’s base, in Xerém”.